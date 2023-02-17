 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EAC-PM Chairman Bibek Debroy complains about Air India after flight delay

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST

In a series of tweets, he said that he was fed up with Air India after the flight AI 687 from Mumbai to Delhi was delayed.

Replying to one of the tweets, Air India said the flight is delayed due to operational reasons.

Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) chairman Bibek Debroy on Friday took to Twitter to complain about services of Tata-owned Air India, saying that the airline was "better before privatisation".

"Fed up with Air India. Booked on AI 687 to Delhi. Scheduled time of departure 16.35. ETD keeps changing. Now 19.00. No information even now. It was better before privatisation...," he said.