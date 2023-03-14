E-Visa service for Saudi Nationals restored: Check out details

India announced on March 9 the restoration of e-visa services for the nationals of Saudi Arabia wanting to visit the country with immediate effect. India had previously introduced the Saudi nationals' e-Visa service in 2019, but it was later cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Embassy is happy to announce that the facility of e-visa has been restored for the nationals of Saudi Arabia with immediate effect in all five sub-categories i.e. e-tourist visa, e-business visa, e-medical visa, e-medical attendant visa & e-conference visa," tweeted the Embassy of India in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

India offers e-Visa services to 166 nations now. As per the Indian Visa website, "e-Visa service has been restored for nationals of 166 eligible countries."