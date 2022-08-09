e-Vidhan Sabha will prove to be a milestone in history of Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said e-Vidhan Sabha will prove to be a milestone in the history of the state. He also said tablets have been installed in front of the seats of legislators in a bid to make the entire proceedings of the state assembly paperless.

Khattar asserted that Haryana government is using digital technology in every field. He was speaking after launching the national e-Vidhan Application (NEVA) on the tablets. The tablets, affixed to the table of each member, are enabled with NEVA.

e-Vidhan Sabha will prove to be a milestone in the history of the state, he said. He said through this application, members of the Vidhan Sabha can keep track of Question and Answers, Calling Attention Motion, Starred and Unstarred Questions of the Vidhan Sabha.

Khattar said the NEVA application has been linked with the work of the Vidhan Sabha, but in future, information related to the areas of MLAs will also be updated in it.

"With this, the members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) will be able to know how much development work has been done in their area or how much fund has been spent by the government in their area. The general public will also be able to get this information easily through the MLAs," he said.

The legislators will also mark their attendance by clicking on the tablets. A practice session was held to enable the legislators get used to the new system. Later, when the assembly proceedings began in the afternoon, some MLAs could be seen seeking help on using the tablets. A practice session was held to enable the legislators get used to the new system.

Meanwhile, the House congratulated the country's sportspersons, including those from Haryana, for their stellar performance at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta made a special mention of Nitu Ghanghas, woman boxer from Haryana who won gold at the Commonwealth Games. She is also the daughter of an employee of Haryana Assembly.