E-vaccination certificate to be given to those who get COVID-19 vaccines: Report

People who get vaccinated for COVID-19 will be issued a digital certificate as proof of immunisation, according to a senior health official.

According to an Economic Times report, a government expert group on vaccines, which is looking into the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines — made in India and abroad — and the guiding principles for prioritisation of population groups for vaccination, has proposed setting up a digital platform to track procurement and record administration.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this report.

The information about this vaccine will be stored in DigiLocker, the government platform for issuing and verifying documents and certificates digitally, the report said.

The certificate will be made available to download onto smartphones as well. According to another health official, the plan is to set up a digital platform, which will inform of how many people have received the vaccination. With this, the vaccinated individual will be able to travel anywhere.

“The idea is that people should have a vaccination certificate that will show the complete course, depending upon the doses of the vaccine. This will be issued to a person and will be stored in the DigiLocker,” the official added.

As for dual dose vaccines, a provisional certificate will be issued, which shows the date when the second dose of vaccine was administered.

“The certificate will be issued after the complete course,” the official added.

Nearly 30 coronavirus vaccine candidates are under development in India, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on September 18. Three of the nearly 30 coronavirus vaccine candidates in the country are in advanced stages of clinical trials, while four are in the pre-clinical development stage, Vardhan said.

So far, 44,452 clinical samples and 17 virus isolates have been collected, which are accessible to researchers and the industry for developing diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines, according to the health minister.