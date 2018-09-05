App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

E-mobility to be preferred mode of road transport by next decade : Amitabh Kant

Kant, at an event organised by Ficci, said that at present 76 percent of all vehicles sold are 2-wheelers, which consumed 64 percent of fuel and accounted for 30 percent of pollution, while 3-wheelers caused 5 percent of pollution.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Electric-mobility will be preferred mode of road transport in India by next decade and the challenge for the country was to battery-charge all types of vehicles, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said.

In addition, 70 percent of goods transportation was on lorries, which too were a major contributor to vehicular pollution.

"The challenge for the country was to battery-charge all modes of road transport vehicles, and therefore, it was imperative to substitute fossil fuels with cleaner alternative fuels for both inter-city and intra-city movement of vehicles," Kant said.

Businesses need to seize the opportunities that are set to emerge from the e-mobility and sharing of vehicles space, and rise to the challenge of R&D for developing technologies for harnessing renewables and efficient battery storage, the Niti Aayog CEO said.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 09:17 pm

tags #Amitabh Kant #automobile #India #NITI Aayog

