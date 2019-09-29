E-cigarettes banned to prevent youth from falling into new way of intoxication: PM Modi

In the latest edition of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address Modi said several harmful chemicals are added to e-cigarettes which have a bad effect on health.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 29 said e-cigarettes were banned to prevent the youth from falling into the new way of intoxication.
He also said there are several misconceptions being spread about use of e-cigarettes, including the one which says that it is not harmful for health.
Urging people to shun tobacco, the prime minister warned that e-cigarettes, which are used as a "fashion statement", are a new way of getting addicted to nicotine.
