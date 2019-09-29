App
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

E-cigarettes banned to prevent youth from falling into new way of intoxication: PM Modi

In the latest edition of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address Modi said several harmful chemicals are added to e-cigarettes which have a bad effect on health.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 29 said e-cigarettes were banned to prevent the youth from falling into the new way of intoxication.

He also said there are several misconceptions being spread about use of e-cigarettes, including the one which says that it is not harmful for health.

In the latest edition of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address Modi said several harmful chemicals are added to e-cigarettes which have a bad effect on health.

Close
Urging people to shun tobacco, the prime minister warned that e-cigarettes, which are used as a "fashion statement", are a new way of getting addicted to nicotine.

First Published on Sep 29, 2019 12:13 pm

tags #e-cigarettes #India #Mann Ki Baat #Narendra Modi

