    Dynasts dented country's self-confidence by questioning COVID-19 vaccine: PM Modi

    Moneycontrol News
    February 28, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at rivals over their criticism of the Covid vaccine, saying "dynasts" never miss a chance to dent the country's self-confidence.

    Addressing a rally at Maharajganj, Modi said the Centre has launched a "vibrant village" scheme to give speed up economic development in the country's bordering areas.

    Taking a swipe at rivals, the prime minister said they always cared for the interest of their family but the BJP government has worked for the poor by providing them health insurance and electricity. Polling in Maharajganj will take place in the sixth phase on March 3.
