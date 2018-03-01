App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 26, 2018 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dwarka Das Seth scam: CBI issues lookout circulars against accused

The four directors of the company named as accused by the CBI in the case are -- Sabhya Seth, Reeta Seth, Krishna Kumar Singh and Ravi Singh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CBI has issued lookout circulars against four directors of Delhi-based jeweller Dwarka Das Seth International Pvt Ltd who are accused in the alleged Rs 389.85-crore loan fraud at Oriental Bank of Commerce, officials said today.

The four directors of the company named as accused by the CBI in the case are -- Sabhya Seth, Reeta Seth, Krishna Kumar Singh and Ravi Singh, they said.

The LoCs have been issued to restrict their movement, they said.

A lookout circular alerts all ports of entry to restrict the movement of the person against whom the notice has been issued and report any such attempt to the issuing agency.

Also, an LoC may seek detention of the accused at the port of entry.

Dwarka Das Seth International Pvt Ltd, its subsidiary Dwarka Das Seth SEZ Incorporation and the four directors were booked by the agency based on a complaint of the bank.

Dwarka Das Seth International Pvt Ltd availed various credit facilities from OBC between 2007 and 12, which swelled to Rs 389 crore during the period.

It was found by the bank that the company was using letters of credit (LoCs) to pay off other creditors against the purchase of gold and other precious stone and transfer gold and funds outside the country using fictitious transactions, the bank complaint, now part of the CBI FIR, alleged.

The company was also engaging in business transactions with non-existent entities, it said.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Legal

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC