DUSU elections not going to be held anytime soon: Officials

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST

The student body's election was last conducted in 2019. Polls were not held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Uncertainty looms large over Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections this academic session with officials saying that there are no plans to hold polls anytime soon.

"We are in a dilemma about when to hold these elections. There is no plan as of now. We have admissions and exams going on," Delhi University proctor Rajni Abbi said.

"We cannot hold them in January. We were thinking of conducting the election in Feburary, but that is also not possible. We are not sure when to hold them. Currently, our priority is admission," she said.

Meanwhile, students have pointed out that many of the elected representatives at the university and college level are no longer students as they have completed their studies.

DUSU is the main representative body of students from most colleges and faculties. Apart from this, each college has its own students' union, whose elections are held annually.