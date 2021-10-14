Durga Puja: Idol immersion not allowed in public places including Yamuna river, says Delhi Pollution Control Committee

Image: AP

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on October 14 has issued an order that bars immersion of idols during Durga Puja in any public place including the river Yamuna or any other water body/ghats.

The committee has asked people to immerse the idols at home in buckets or containers, pointing out that the pollution levels in rivers and lakes are a matter of concern.

Violators shall be liable to pay a fine of Rs 50,000, per the order by the pollution control committee.

"Worship material like flowers, decorating material (made of paper) etc be removed before immersion of idols and may be collected separately for disposal in an environmentally safe manner/handling over to the door to door waste collection vehicle," the order stated.

The committee has also asked the idol makers to make use of traditional clays for the idol; the use of baked clay, plaster of Paris and other non-biodegradable material is prohibited.

"Water soluble and nontoxic natural dyes should only be used to paint the idols whereas toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes are prohibited," it said.

Earlier on September 28, the DPCC had also ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

According to the order, several experts have indicated a possibility of another surge of COVID-19 and largescale celebrations by bursting of firecrackers will result not only in agglomeration of people in violation of social distancing norms but also a high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues in Delhi.

The bursting of firecrackers under the prevalent pandemic crisis is not favourable for the cause of larger community health given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections, it said. "There will be a 'complete ban' on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers up to 1.1.2022 in the territory of NCT of Delhi," the DPCC's order had stated.