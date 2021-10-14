MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Durga Puja: Idol immersion not allowed in public places including Yamuna river, says Delhi Pollution Control Committee

Violators shall be liable to pay a fine of Rs 50,000, per the order by the pollution control committee.

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
Image: AP

Image: AP

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on October 14 has issued an order that bars immersion of idols during Durga Puja in any public place including the river Yamuna or any other water body/ghats.

The committee has asked people to immerse the idols at home in buckets or containers, pointing out that the pollution levels in rivers and lakes are a matter of concern.

Violators shall be liable to pay a fine of Rs 50,000, per the order by the pollution control committee.

"Worship material like flowers, decorating material (made of paper) etc be removed before immersion of idols and may be collected separately for disposal in an environmentally safe manner/handling over to the door to door waste collection vehicle," the order stated.

The committee has also asked the idol makers to make use of traditional clays for the idol; the use of baked clay, plaster of Paris and other non-biodegradable material is prohibited.

Close

Related stories

"Water soluble and nontoxic natural dyes should only be used to paint the idols whereas toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes are prohibited," it said.

Also Read: Pollution control in Delhi: Here is CM Arvind Kejriwal’s action plan

Earlier on September 28, the DPCC had also ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

According to the order, several experts have indicated a possibility of another surge of COVID-19 and largescale celebrations by bursting of firecrackers will result not only in agglomeration of people in violation of social distancing norms but also a high level of air pollution leading to serious health issues in Delhi.

The bursting of firecrackers under the prevalent pandemic crisis is not favourable for the cause of larger community health given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections, it said. "There will be a 'complete ban' on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers up to 1.1.2022 in the territory of NCT of Delhi," the DPCC's order had stated.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Pollution Control Committee #Durga pooja #Durga Puja 2021 #India
first published: Oct 14, 2021 12:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.