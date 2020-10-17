Durga Puja gift: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee offers govt contracts to techies for e-services

With the onset of the festive season in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a special 'Durga Puja gift' to techies. From now onwards, employees of state-run Webel Ltd and techies of agencies engaged will be treated as contractual staffers of the state government, Banerjee announced.

Apart from this, the CM announced that these staffers will get several benefits with this announcement, including job certainty till the age of 60.

"Bengal is known for its e-governance & today I’m pleased to announce my Pujo gift for young IT personnel working to improve our e-services for the people of Bengal. Webel/WTL/agency-engaged IT staff in state govt shall now be directly engaged as contractual staff of GoWB," Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

They will also get 30 days leave & 10 days medical leave annually along with usual maternity leaves for women. They'll have tenure certainty till 60 years age & get ₹3 L on attaining 60 years as terminal benefit. Further, Swasthya Sathi will cover their medical expenses. (2/2)

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 16, 2020

Adding more, she also announced 30 days' leave and 10 days' medical leave annually along with usual maternity leaves for women. "They’ll have tenure certainty till 60 years age & get Rs 3 L on attaining 60 years as terminal benefit. Further, Swasthya Sathi will cover their medical expenses," Banerjee said.

Earlier on October 15, the Calcutta High Court sought justification from the West Bengal government for doling out Rs 50,000 to community Durga pujas, amid the austerity measures being pursued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.