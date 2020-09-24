172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|durga-puja-carnival-will-not-be-organised-this-year-says-west-bengal-cm-mamata-banerjee-5881241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Durga Puja Carnival will not be organised this year, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said all pandals put up during Durga Puja 2020 celebrations will have to be open from all four sides and hand sanitisers will have to be stationed at all entry points of the pandals

Moneycontrol News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on September 24 that the Durga Puja Carnival will not be organised this year in view of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

The Bengal CM said all pandals put up during Durga Puja 2020 celebrations, which start from October 22, will have to be open from all four sides and hand sanitisers will have to be stationed at all entry points of the pandals. Wearing face masks inside pandals will be mandatory and people will also have to maintain strict physical distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Banerjee said that no club or locality will be allowed to organise cultural programmes at the pandals during Durga Puja this year.

She added that the state government will provide all Durga Puja committees Rs 50,000 each as a grant, while 80,000 hawkers will receive a one-time grant of Rs 2,000 before Durga Puja starts.

West Bengal currently has 2,34,673 coronavirus cases, including 4,544 deaths.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

(With inputs from ANI)
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 06:58 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #west bengal

