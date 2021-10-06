Durga Puja 2021 | West Bengal govt bans immersion carnival, cultural programmes

Representative image

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the West Bengal government has issued Durga Puja 2021 celebration guidelines.

As per the West Bengal 2021 Durga Puja guidelines, pandals will have to be spacious and kept open from all sides to allow proper ventilation, with a separate entrance and exit.

The order read: “All pandals must have adequate space and arrangements for ensuring physical distancing. There should be separate entry and exit arrangements. There must be floor marking and other signages (sic).”

The state government has made the use and availability of hand sanitiser mandatory inside Durga puja pandals. Not only visitors, but volunteers will also have to wear face masks at all times. Puja committee must appoint volunteers to ensure compliance with COVID-19 norms inside pandals, including physical distancing.

Also read: Durga Puja 2021: West Bengal govt lifts night curfew for 10 days till October 20

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The West Bengal government has further directed Durga Puja committees to organise Maha Ashtami Pushpanjali, distribution of prasad, and ‘sindoor khela’ in a phased manner among smaller groups. They have also been told to encourage devotees to offer anjali to Goddess Durga using flowers brought from their homes and ensure that flower collection points inside pandals do not get congested.

Priests must be advised to use microphones to chant mantras so that devotees can pray from a distance.

Meanwhile, cultural programmes in and near puja pandals have been banned this year along with the state’s idol immersion carnival. Other fairs and carnivals organised around Durga Puja pandals will also not be allowed in West Bengal this year. All inaugurations and immersions of idols will have to be kept a low-key affair.

Slots will be assigned to all Durga Puja committees for idol immersion in various ghats, which must be adhered to strictly. Such ghats must be properly sanitised before and during immersion and physical distancing norms must be followed.

As for judges who visit various puja pandals for award programmes, they will not be allowed to enter the pandals or its premises along with huge convoys or with a large number of people. Not more than two cars of judges will be allowed per pandal at a given time. While virtual visits of judges will be preferred and encouraged, physical visits will be restricted between 10 am and 3 pm.