Durga Puja 2021: West Bengal govt lifts night curfew for 10 days till October 20

The West Bengal government on September 30 announced the extension of COVID-19 curbs in the state for another month till October 30. However, some relaxation has been granted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government keeping upcoming Durga Puja celebrations in mind.

Lifting night curfew restrictions, the West Bengal government has allowed night movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm and 5 am for 10 days, from October 10 to October 20.

A circular issued by the state government read: “All outdoor activities including movement of people and vehicles shall continue to be strictly prohibited between 11 pm and 5 am except for health services, law and order, essential commodities including agricultural produce and other emergency services. However, in view of the ensuing festive period, the said restriction relating to the movement of people and vehicles between 11 pm and 5 am is relaxed from 10th October 2021 to 20th October 2021.

While the five-day Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from October 11 to October 15 this year, festivities in Bengal continue till the Kojagari Laxmi Puja, which will be celebrated on October 19, 2021. Accordingly, relaxations to the COVID-19 curfew have been granted till October 20.

West Bengal on September 29 added 748 fresh COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, taking the death toll to 18,778. The coronavirus case tally of the state tally is over 15 lakhs now.

