Durga Puja 2020: Calcutta HC modifies 'no entry' order, eases cap on number of people allowed in pandals

The Calcutta High Court has partially eased its earlier order and allowed a maximum of 45 people to enter Durga Puja pandal on October 21. The court had on October 19 declared all pandals across West Bengal "no-entry zones" to prevent the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

A division bench of the high court comprising Justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee, while hearing public interest litigation had said that no visitors will be allowed to enter the marquees.

Subsequently, an association of Durga Puja organisers in the metropolis on October 20 filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking "minor modifications" to its order.

The court has now allowed traditional drum players to perform in "a limited number" outside the no-entry zone at each pandal, NDTV reported.

Pandals also have to put up a list of persons allowed inside the pandal daily basis at 8 am. Additionally, bigger pandals, with an area of more than 300 sq metre, can now list up to 60 people. However, a maximum of 45 people can be allowed at a time, the report said.

Smaller pandals, less than 300 sq metre, can list up to 15 people.

Earlier, the court had said that only organisers would be allowed inside pandals, capping the count at 25 for bigger pandals and 15 for the smaller ones.

For small pandals, barricades will have to be put up five metres from the entrance, while for the bigger ones, the distance has to be 10 metres, the court had ordered.

The five-day Durga Puja festival will begin on October 22.

West Bengal's number of daily infections had witnessed a decline mid-August till early September but the state has been registering record spike of new infections every day following people going for a shopping spree at malls and market places for the festivities.

West Bengal has reported 3,29,057 COVID-19 cases and 6,180 deaths from the viral disease so far. The state currently has 35,170 active cases, while 2,87,707 people have recovered from the disease.