Duhai-Sahibabad section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor likely to be operational by March

PTI
Feb 24, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST

An official said the project cost of the entire 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is around Rs 32,274 crore and it will be fully operational by 2025.

Aerial shot of NCR, including the Raj Nagar area of Ghaziabad. (Photo by Sumita Roy Dutta/Wikimedia Commons 4.0)

The 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad priority stretch of the country's first Delhi-Meerut RRTS train corridor is expected to get operationalised by late March this year, a facility that will change the travelling experience of commuters in the National Capital Region, officials said on Friday.

In December last year, the government told Parliament that a total of Rs 11,440 crore had been spent on the ambitious Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project till November 30.

According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is executing the ambitious project, RRTS trains will have a design speed of 180 kmph and operational speed of 160 kmph.