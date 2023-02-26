 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Due to commercialisation and overburdened healthcare system, mistrust and suspicion on medical services becoming narratives: CJI

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 11:16 PM IST

The Chief Justice said, "We as a society need to counteract structural and policy constraint which prevent access to good healthcare in order to achieve healthcare justice."

CJI DY Chandrachud said equality and fairness are prime factors that permeate the healthcare system to facilitate justice.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on February 26 said that due to an overburdened healthcare system, coupled with increasing commercialisation of healthcare, mistrust and suspicion on medical services are becoming narratives surrounding healthcare.

The Chief Justice said, "We as a society need to counteract structural and policy constraint which prevent access to good healthcare in order to achieve healthcare justice", while lamenting that growing socio-economic inequalities in India have a disproportionate effect on health outcomes of marginalized groups.

Speaking at the 19th Sir Ganga Ram Oration on Prescription for Justice- 'Quest for Fairness and Equity in Healthcare', the CJI said equality and fairness are prime factors that permeate the healthcare system to facilitate justice.

"Due to an overburdened healthcare system, coupled with increasing commercialization of healthcare, mistrust and suspicion on medical services are becoming narratives surrounding healthcare. I began by telling you that this is not unique to your profession, there is an element of mistrust in legal profession as well. People are asking us judges questions as well", he said to a large gathering of doctors and healthcare professionals.