App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Due salaries of doctors for March-Apr released: NDMC

"As per the orders of Delhi High Court dated June 12, the salaries of JRs, SRs, DNB, PG doctors for the month of March and April was released on June 17 and June 18 respectively," a senior civic official said.

PTI

Salaries of doctors working for the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) which were due for March and April have been released, in compliance with the Delhi High Court orders, officials said on Friday. Doctors of two major hospitals under the NDMC -- Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital -- had been demanding release of salaries due for the last three months.

"As per the orders of Delhi High Court dated June 12, the salaries of JRs, SRs, DNB, PG doctors for the month of March and April was released on June 17 and June 18 respectively," a senior civic official said.

The Delhi high court had on June 12 directed the NDMC to pay the salary for March to the resident doctors in its six hospitals, including Kasturba Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital by June 19.

Close

An association of medics of civic hospitals in Delhi had earlier extended solidarity to the resident doctors of two municipal hospitals, and threatened to resort to mass resignation if the three-month salaries due to them were not paid within a week.

related news

The Municipal Corporation Doctor's Association (MCDA), set up during the time of the erstwhile unified municipal corporation of Delhi, had also sent a letter to Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeking his intervention in the issue.

A copy of the letter was marked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among others.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 07:50 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Brazil tops 1 million cases as coronavirus spreads inland

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Brazil tops 1 million cases as coronavirus spreads inland

Record 3,137 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 53K; death toll mounts to 2,035

Record 3,137 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 53K; death toll mounts to 2,035

Final year/semester Maharashtra varsity exams cancelled: Uday Samant

Final year/semester Maharashtra varsity exams cancelled: Uday Samant

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.