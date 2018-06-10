Dubai's MBM to support Dharavi slum redevelopment: Fadnavis

A Dubai-based group, MBM, will support Maharashtra government's ambitious Dharavi slum redevelopment project along with other urban infrastructure initiatives, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said today.

Established in 2006, the MBM group is a Dubai-based royal family office and investment holding company with activities in investments, strategic advisory as well as social and community development.

A delegation led by Fadnavis left for a week long tour of the United States of America and Canada yesterday.

The delegation is scheduled to visit Montreal in Canada and New York, Washington and San Fransisco in the US to meet business leaders and visit institutions to give momentum to various infrastructure projects and IT initiatives in Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister was welcomed in Dubai by Navdeep Puri, India's Ambassador to UAE.

In Dubai, Fadnavis held discussions with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Juma Al Maktoum, chairman of the MBM Group.

"The chairman of MBM group has shown his willingness to support the Dharavi slum redevelopment project apart from other urban infrastructure initiatives of the state government," a release issued by the Chief Minister's office stated.

Fadnavis also held a meeting with Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World in Dubai.

The Chief Minister said DP World intends to work with the state government on multimodal logistics parks in Maharashtra, particularly in Nagpur for better port connectivity on G2G (government to government) basis.

DP World is a partner in the Government of India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).

The NIIF has partnered with DP World to create an investment platform for ports, terminals, transportation and logistics businesses in India.

Fadnavis also met Thumbay Moideen, founder president of the Thumbay Group which runs a network of healthcare facilities as well as a medical university in the Gulf.

Fadnavis said Moideen expressed his intention to work as a healthcare partner for projects planned in Maharashtra and also intended to enter into a formal MoU with the state government.