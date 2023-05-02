 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Dubai welcomed 6.12 lakh visitors from India during January-March quarter

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

The Middle East country had hosted 3.76 lakh visitors from India during the corresponding quarter in 2022, according to the latest data published by DET.

Dubai welcomed 6.12 lakh visitors from India during January-March quarter

Dubai hosted 6.12 lakh visitors from India during the January-March quarter this year, a sharp uptick of 62.76 per cent compared to the same period last year, Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said.

The Middle East country had hosted 3.76 lakh visitors from India during the corresponding quarter in 2022, according to the latest data published by DET.

Overall, Dubai welcomed 46.7 lakh international overnight visitors in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 39.7 lakh tourists during the same period in 2022, marking a 17 per cent YoY growth.

"The remarkable growth in international visitation achieved in the first quarter of 2023 demonstrates the city's emergence as one of the key destinations leading the way in the rebound of the global tourism sector," Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said.