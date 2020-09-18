Dubai revokes 15-day suspension of Air India Express flight operations

All Air India Express flights to and from Dubai will operate as originally scheduled starting September 19, the airline has said.



Attention Passengers from/to Dubai!

This comes after the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority had earlier today suspended Air India Express operations to the Dubai airport till October 2 after the airline allegedly carried a passenger who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The airline had also been asked to pay for the medical expenditure incurred by Dubai authorities, including quarantine for passengers, in addition to the suspension.

As per the Dubai aviation regulator, Air India Express had carried a passenger on a Jaipur-Dubai flight on September 4. This passenger had reportedly tested positive as per a result certificate issued at a diagnostic centre in Jaipur on September 2.