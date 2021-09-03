Expo 2020 Dubai: India to feature its march to become $5 tn economy, fightback against COVID-19

India's emergence as a global business hub presenting huge opportunities for the world and its fightback against COVID-19 will be the overarching theme of teh country's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. (Image: Screenshot/indiaexpo2020.com)

The Indian pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai will feature the country’s fightback against COVID-19 and its emergence as a global business hub presenting huge opportunities for the world, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Dubai Expo, which runs from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, will welcome millions of visitors from across the globe throughout a six-month celebration of creativity, innovation, humanity, and world cultures.

In a statement released on September 2, the ministry said that the country will showcase a resurgent India’s march to becoming a $5 Trillion economy in the post-COVID world.

“The India Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai starting October 1 is set to showcase a resurgent India’s march to becoming a $5 Trillion economy in the post-COVID world. The Pavilion which is a technology marvel will not only capture the vibrant Indian culture and its past but also the capabilities and opportunities that it presents as a global economic hub to the domestic as well as the foreign investors,” the statement read.

A number of Indian states, union territories, government departments, startups and corporates will participate in the international event, which will give a fillip to Indian business, Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam informed.

Outlining the overarching theme of India’s participation at the event, Subrahmanyam said, “India’s exceptional fightback against COVID-19 and the country’s emergence as a global business hub presenting huge opportunities for the world will be the overarching theme of India’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Large number of prominent government ministers, officials and celebrities are set to visit the pavilion. One of the largest pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai, the four-storey pavilion of India, will also feature an innovative kinetic facade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis.

“It represents the theme of ‘India on the move’ and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation,” the ministry mentioned in the statement.

The entire four-story structure is divided into two parts. The zones are identified based on 11 primary themes - Climate and Biodiversity, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Tolerance and Inclusivity, Golden Jubilee, Knowledge and Learning, Travel and Connectivity, Global Goals, Health and Wellness, Food Agriculture and Livelihoods and Water.

The logo of India’s participation has been created. “The logo design showcases the chakra (wheel), which reflects strength, courage and progressive movement. The colours have been taken from the Indian flag, where Saffron symbolises strength and courage; White indicates peace and truth; and Green represents fertility, growth, and auspiciousness. It will be used in all the official communications and stationery during Expo 2020 Dubai,” as per the ministry communication.

“As India celebrates 75 years of its independence, the India Pavilion will mirror the celebrations of AmritMahotsav, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will bring to the world the New India through many activities and cultural extravaganzas,” the statement added.