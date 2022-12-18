Dubai-bound Air India flight from Delhi makes emergency landing in Mumbai

A Dubai-bound Air India flight from Delhi made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Saturday due to a technical glitch.

The incident took place as flight AI-951 was on way from Hyderabad to Dubai with 143 passengers onboard, according to ANI.

According to the DGCA offciails, the aircraft faced loss of the yellow hydraulic system; however, it landed safely and is being towed to the bay.

On December 9, New Delhi-bound Air India aircraft with 173 people on board was forced to abort its flight from Kathmandu on December 9, after it suffered a flat tyre before takeoff. The aircraft was scheduled to depart from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) to New Delhi at 4:30 pm local time. It had 164 passengers and 9 crew members on board, the official said.

On November 20, a Calicut-bound Air India flight had to return to Mumbai within 10 minutes after its take-off due to a technical glitch.

According to reports, an Air India flight (AI 581) carrying over 110 passengers operating in the Mumbai-Calicut sector returned minutes after a pushback due to a technical issue.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Go First flight from Mumbai to Goa was turned back after facing a technical glitch soon after taking off. “Go First flight G8 371 from Mumbai to Goa did an air turnback due to technical reasons," Go First Spokesperson was quoted as saying by Mint. On December 2, an IndiGo flight from Kannur to Doha was diverted to Mumbai for precautions against a technical failure, the domestic carrier informed through a statement. In a similar incident earlier, a Kozhikode-bound Spicejet flight from Jeddah was also diverted to Kochi due to technical issues.

Moneycontrol News

