Dubai-bound Air India flight from Delhi makes emergency landing in Mumbai

Moneycontrol News
Dec 18, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

According to the DGCA offciails, the aircraft faced loss of the yellow hydraulic system; however, it landed safely and is being towed to the bay.

A Dubai-bound Air India flight from Delhi made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Saturday due to a technical glitch.

The incident took place as flight AI-951 was on way from Hyderabad to Dubai with 143 passengers onboard, according to ANI.

On December 9, New Delhi-bound Air India aircraft with 173 people on board was forced to abort its flight from Kathmandu on December 9, after it suffered a flat tyre before takeoff. The aircraft was scheduled to depart from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) to New Delhi at 4:30 pm local time. It had 164 passengers and 9 crew members on board, the official said.

On November 20, a Calicut-bound Air India flight had to return to Mumbai within 10 minutes after its take-off due to a technical glitch.

According to reports, an Air India flight (AI 581) carrying over 110 passengers operating in the Mumbai-Calicut sector returned minutes after a pushback due to a technical issue.