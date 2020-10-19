DU second cut-off list 2020 admission process to begin from October 19, here's all you need to know

The Delhi University on October 19 has started the admission process under the second cut-off which was released on October 17. Students who have qualified in the second cut-off can register for the admissions process until October 21. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi University will conduct the admission process online.

The DU second cut-off list 2020 is prepared as per the ‘best of four’ formulae. The selection of the prospective candidate is done on the basis of aggregate marks scored in the best four subjects of the Class 12th Board exam.

Here's how to start the admission process:

As per the guidelines released by the DU, students need to login to the UG portal using the Registered email address and Password to begin with the admission process.

Update your Academic Details.

Check the cut-offs and your eligibility. You can check the cutoff by clicking the Tab “Cutoff” and selecting the College and Course from the dropdown list.

After verifying the Cut-off for the Course in a College, go to the tab “Apply now” and click on it. Once you click on the Apply Now tab you will not be allowed to update the academic section.

Remember, you will be allowed to choose only one course in one College provided you satisfy the cut-off of the respective college for the selected courses. Multiple simultaneous admissions are not permitted. You may check the status of your application at any time.

If you meet the required eligibility and if the College finds your documents in order, the College will “Approve” your admission. After the approval is done by the College you are required to pay the fee through your dashboard.

Once the payment is successfully done you will receive a confirmation email.

As reported by the Jagran Josh, the last date for payment of admission fees for students under the second cut-off list is October 23.

Admission guides for students in the second cut-off list:

As per the University, Students who were eligible to take admission and were meeting the required cut-off of a particular college + course combination in the first cut-off will not be considered for admission in the same college + course combination in the second cut-off.

In case the second cut-off percentage in a particular course + college combination is same as the first cut-off, then this condition will not apply.

Before cancelling/withdrawing the admission, the applicant/s must ensure that s(he) meets the required cut-off and is eligible to take admission in the college + course combination.

Admission once cancelled/withdrawn will not be restored.

The cancellation/withdrawal option will be available only once for the applicant to take admission in the second cut-off.

If, after applying in the second cut-off, an applicant withdraws/ cancels his/ her admission, s(he) will not be able to apply again in the second cut-off.

Before applying, the applicants must recheck their marks/percentages and eligibility criteria very carefully. Refer to the Bulletin of Information for eligibility and the respective cutoffs and additional riders (if any).

The applicant will be himself/herself responsible for withdrawing/ cancelling the application.

Delhi University will begin the new academic session for undergraduate courses from November 18 onwards. A special cut-off would be released on November 18 and admission would be done till November 20 on the basis of the same.