Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DU PG Admission 2020: Delhi University postgraduate admission under first merit list starts today; check details at du.ac.in

Delhi University PG admission 2020 will begin today. Students can apply online at du.ac.in for admissions under DU PG first merit list.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Delhi University PG admission 2020 under the DU PG merit list for the year has kickstarted. Students in the PG first merit list can submit their application online at du.ac.in from November 18 to 20. All admission fee payments will have to be made by November 25.

DU PG second merit list admissions will be open from November 25 to 27, while the admissions under the third merit list will happen only from December 2 to 4 even though the classes will begin from December 1.

Close

The deadline for payments for admissions under the second and third merit lists will be November 30 and December 7, respectively.

Check details of DU PG admissions 2020

DU had asked PG candidates whose final year results have been declared to upload their marks on the dashboard in an earlier notification.

Students whose results have not been announced yet will be admitted provisionally. For 54 postgraduate programmes, DU PG admission 2020 will be held.

DU had said, “The admission to some of the courses is either based only through an entrance or through both entrance and merit...Applicants whose final year result of the qualifying examination has not been declared yet should wait to update their marks".

DU PG merit list 2020 will be prepared based on entrance exam results for entrance based admission. Earlier DU said, "The admission list will be prepared based on the result of the entrance test conducted by NTA".

DU PG admission list will be prepared based on the marks submitted by candidates for merit-based admission. "The admission list will be prepared based on the marks entered by the applicant on the portal. Students of the University of Delhi under the Choice Based Credit System must calculate their percentage using the formula as given on their dashboard,” DU said.

Tie-breaking formula: If two candidates score the same marks in their qualifying examination, Delhi University will follow this tie-breaker formula to rank them.

-Candidates with a higher percentage of marks in the qualifying exam will be given preference.

-Next, preference will be given to candidates with higher percentage of marks in the final year of bachelor's degree, then preceding year and so on.

-Next, Candidates having higher aggregate marks (five subjects including one language) in class 12 Board examination.

-In case the result of the qualifying examination has not been declared, admission to that seat will be kept on hold.

Check the full list of all Delhi University PG courses
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 11:47 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi University #India

