DU open-book exams 2020: Delhi University will allow students to carry laptops, cell phones to exam hall

Delhi University will be allowing students to carry their own answer sheets to the exam hall during the second phase of the physical open-book exams that is slated to begin from September 14.

Undergraduate and postgraduate students will also be allowed to take electronic gadgets such as laptops and cell phones inside the examination centre, Hindustan Times reported.

An affidavit was filed in the Delhi High Court on August 26, informing that the university is looking to hold a second round of the open book exams for students who could not appear in the ones held from August 10 to August 31.

It also mentioned that the students will be allowed to take the exams at the examination centre or online, from their homes, if they are not willing to travel during the pandemic.

The affidavit further discussed the norms that will be followed at the exam centre and wrote: “The students for both the mode of examinations (physical or online) shall answer the questions on plain/ruled A4 size paper and shall use their own papers for writing their answers. There will be no physical assistance during examinations and all required stationary will have to be arranged by the students.”

These measures will be followed in view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic situation in the country. Electronic gadgets, face masks, and sanitisers will also be allowed inside the exam hall for the same reason. There is a chance that question papers will be sent to the students via WhatsApp or email during the examinations instead of handing out printed question papers, which would be difficult to sanitise.