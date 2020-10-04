DU likely to announce cut-offs for UG courses on October 10

This year, a total of 5,63,351 students have registered for the UG courses on the website of the university.

The Delhi University is planning to announce its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses on October 10, two days before the admission process starts.

The latest move is aimed at providing more time to the new students to choose colleges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on September 25, the Delhi University released a schedule stating admissions under the first cut-off list will begin on October 12 and end on October 14.

The last day for submitting fees is October 16.

This is for the first time that DU is holding the entire admission process online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The varsity administration had stated that the new academic session will commence from November 18.

A webinar for new applicants will also be organised on October 9, PTI quoted DU's Shobha Bagai as saying.

St. Stephen’s College had already released the schedule for the interviews of undergraduate applicants for various courses.

It had said the interviews will be conducted between September 28 and October 27.

Meanwhile, Bagai, DU Dean (Admissions), said the webinar will be conducted to brief students on how to calculate their cut-offs, choose courses and colleges on the dashboard.

She also advised the applicants to read the notices uploaded on the DU website.

"We will be holding a webinar for students on how to calculate their cut-offs, choose courses and colleges on the dashboard. We will also be holding a meeting with college conveners. There is a need to sensitise anybody - from colleagues in colleges to candidates, who tend to get anxious," Bagai said.

"We are aiming to release cut-offs on October 10 so that the applicants have a day to go through it and make themselves familiar. We have requested the principals to share the cut-offs with us in time. It will depend on when they give us the cut-offs," Bagai said.

This year, a total of 5,63,351 students have registered for the UG courses on the website of the university. In 2019, DU had received 2,78,574 applications for the UG courses.

(With inputs from PTI)