DU forms 7-member panel to probe Jan 27 ruckus outside Arts Faculty over BBC documentary screening

Jan 28, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

The committee, headed by DU Proctor Rajini Abbi, has been asked to submit its report to Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh by 5 pm on January 30.

The Delhi University on Saturday formed a 7-member committee to investigate the ruckus outside the Arts Faculty building over the screening of a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In a notification, the university said the vice-chancellor has constituted the committee to enforce discipline and maintain law and order on the campus.

The other members of the committee are Professor Ajay Kumar Singh of the Department of Commerce, Professor Manoj Kumar Singh, Joint Proctor, Professor Sanjoy Roy of the Department of Social Work, Professor Rama, Principal of Hansraj College, Professor Dinesh Khattar, Principal of Kirorimal College, and Gaje Singh, Chief Security Officer, it added.