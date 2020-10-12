DU first cut-off released: How to check, download, eligibility, documents required, admission process, fee payment

The Delhi University (DU), on October 10, released its first cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2020-21. The window to seek admission would remain open from 10 am on October 12 to 5 pm on October 14. The fee payment would be open up to October 16 until 5 pm.

The Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 percent score for three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology, news agency PTI reported.

The college has the highest cut-off among Science courses as well. The college has announced a cut-off of 99.75 percent for admission to B.Sc (Hons) Statistics for general category students, while Hindu College has pegged the score for the same course at 99.25 percent.

The Hindu College has announced a cut-off of 99.33 percent for B.Sc (Hons) Physics.

DU first cut-off released - how to check and download, eligibility, documents required, admission process, fee payment

- To check the cut-off, visit Delhi University website du.ac.in

- Delhi University would begin the merit based admissions to BA, BCom and BSc courses in the DU Colleges from October 12, 2020.

- Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the admission process will be online. The window to seek admission would remain open from 10 am on 12th October 2020 to 5 pm on October 14. Fee payment would be open till October 16 - 5 pm.

- For the admission process, Delhi University has formed an online help desk where candidates can submit their grievances related to undergraduate admissions through an online form which is available on the official site of Delhi University.

- There are around 91 participating colleges of the University of Delhi that offer admission to UG programmes based on DU admission cut off marks.



Class 10 pass certificate or mark-sheet indicating dates of birth and parents’ names.

Class 12 mark sheet

SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM Certificate (if applicable)

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (if applicable)EWS Certificate from competent authority certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category. Income certificate is also required.



- Delhi University will begin the new academic session for undergraduate courses from November 18 onwards. A special cut-off would be released on November 18 and admission would be done till November 20 on the basis of the same., the second cut off list would release on October 17.