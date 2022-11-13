DU declares third list of seat allocation for undergraduate admission

The Delhi University on Sunday declared the third list of seat allocation for undergraduate admission, registrar Vikas Gupta said.

The total number of students admitted to the varsity so far has gone beyond 61,500 as against 70,000 undergraduate seats.

In the third round of the common seat allocation system (CSAS), admissions will be done to all supernumerary quotas, including extracurricular activities (ECA), sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri migrants, along with regular admissions.

"The third CSAS allocation list has been declared. The candidates will be given a two-day window from November 14 to 15 to accept the allocated seats," Gupta told PTI. The college will verify and approve the online applications from November 14 to 16.

The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates will be November 17.

After the conclusion of the third round, the university will open an upgrade window for only supernumerary seats and Christian candidates for St Stephen's College and Jesus and Mary College (JMC) from November 18 to November 19.

"Candidates who would have chosen to take admission in any of the supernumerary quota and wish to opt for an upgrade in the subsequent round of that particular supernumerary quota can do so from 10 am Friday (November 18) to 4:59 pm Saturday. Such candidates will be considered for an upgrade in the supernumerary quota only," the registrar said.

The university will also declare the vacant seats for the first spot allocation round of CSAS on November 20. Candidates can apply for this round from November 21 to November 22. The first spot allocation list will be announced on November 23.

The candidates would have to accept the allocated seats from November 24 to 26.

The last date for online payment of admission fees by the candidates will be November 27.

"On the declaration of the first spot admission round, the admission of all already admitted candidates will be locked and they will not be considered for upgrades (except supernumerary upgrades)," the registrar said.

"Similarly, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions on the announcement of the first spot admission round. In order to be considered in a spot admission round, a candidate will have to opt for 'Spot Admission' through his/her dashboard," he added.

The university may announce more spot admission rounds at a later stage.

More than 15,500 students have been admitted to undergraduate courses across Delhi University colleges in the second round of seat allocation, a senior varsity official said.

Over 30,500 students, allotted courses across Delhi University colleges, have frozen their seats, while over 23,000 candidates opted for the upgradation of seats after the second merit list, the official said.

Meanwhile, the university has also received 1,008 mid-entry applications. The varsity had given a window from November 5 to 7 for mid-entry for fresh applicants.

The admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases, the first phase is the application process, the second phase is for preference filling, and the third phase is seat allotment-cum-admission.

This year, the Delhi University is admitting students through CUET (Common University Entrance Test) scores instead of their class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released the CSAS, its admission-cum-allocation policy.