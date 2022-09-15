DU colleges to set up committees for addressing admission-related grievances

Representative Image

Delhi University’s (DU) colleges will establish a committee to addressing grievances that arise during the admission process, a senior official said on Thursday.

In addition, colleges will also form sub-committees for facilitating candidates from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Economic Weaker Section and minorities and Person with Benchmark Disability categories.

The varsity began the admission process to undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23 on Monday. Admission through the Common Seat Allocation System will be conducted in three phases — submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

”Every College will establish a Grievance Redressal Committee to redress grievances that may arise during admission. In addition, a Sub-Committee of Grievance Redressal for redressing the grievances of candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/EWS/Minority and PwBD categories will also be established,” the official said.

The details of the ’College Grievance Redressal Committee’ and the sub-committee will be displayed on the DU admission website and that of the College. In case any candidate has any grievance related to admission, she or he should first approach the Grievance Redressal Committee of the concerned College.

”If the grievance is not resolved within a reasonable time by the College, the candidate may approach the Central Grievance Redressal Committee of Delhi University,” the official said.

This committee will resolve the allocation and admission-related issues of candidates. The details of the Central Grievance Redressal Committee will be displayed on the UoD admission website. The official informed if the grievance is found relevant and genuine and seats in a specific Program have been filled, then the candidate will be offered a supernumerary seat.

”The decision(s) by the concerned authorities with regard to grievances shall be final and binding,” the official informed.