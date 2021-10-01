MARKET NEWS

DU announces first cut-off list for UG admissions; SRCC, Hindu, Ramjas set 100% cut-off

PTI
October 01, 2021 / 06:26 PM IST
Representative image

Delhi University on Friday announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions with at least six colleges, including SRCC and Hindu, pegging the cut-offs at 100 per cent.

Among the colleges that have declared 100 per cent cut-offs are Sri Ram College for Commerce for Economics Honours and B.Com Honors, Hindu College and Ramjas College for Political Science Honours, Hindu College and SGTB Khalsa College for BCom, Hansraj College and Deen Dayal Upadhyay College for Computer Science Honours and Jesus and Mary College for Psychology Honours.

College principals had predicted the cut-offs to soar high this year with over 70,000 students scoring above 95 per cent in the CBSE class 12 board exams.

In 2020, Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College released a cut-off requirement of 100 per cent for three courses -- BA (Hons) Economics, Political Science and Psychology.

It was in 2015 that two colleges -- College of Vocational Studies (CVS) and IP College for Women -- required the perfect score for admission to BSc (Hons) Computer Science.

Students will start applying to colleges from October 4.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from the CBSE.

Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).
Tags: #Delhi University #education #India
first published: Oct 1, 2021 06:26 pm

