DU Admissions 2020: Apply online for UG, PG, MPhil, PhD courses

The online registration for admission to the University of Delhi has begun. Candidates can now head to the university's official website du.ac.in to apply for undergraduate, post-graduate, MPhil an PhD courses offered by various colleges under DU.
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 07:27 pm
The last date to apply for postgraduate courses is July 20, while the deadline for application to MPhil and PhD programmes is July 4. The tentative examination dates will, however, be announced later. Information related to all courses is available on bulletins on the website.
The DU Admission process 2020-21 was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic-led lockdown.
The links are available on the university's home page.
While there are no new courses for undergraduate entrants, two new course options have been introduced by Delhi University for postgraduate students.
MSc Biophysics and Masters in Journalism are the new additions to the list of courses available to PG applicants.