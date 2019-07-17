App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

DTC extends annual maintenance contract with Tata Motors for 1k CNG buses

'DTC has extended the contract for another 1,20,000 km for 1,000 buses for which the contract was about to expire,' Tata Motors said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Motors on July 17 said DTC has extended annual maintenance contract for 1,000 CNG buses that it had supplied. From 2007 to 2009, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) had bought and inducted these buses and agreed on a contract of comprehensive annual maintenance of up to 7,50,000 km.

"DTC has extended the contract for another 1,20,000 km for 1,000 buses for which the contract was about to expire," Tata Motors said in a statement.

"The extension of contract is a testimony of our efforts, backed by enhanced tailored-made services, providing DTC customers with a unique experience," Tata Motors Global Head Customer Care, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, R Ramakrishnan said.

The company said it provides a comprehensive annual maintenance contract for 2,682 buses to DTC.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 06:17 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Transport Corporation #India #Tata Motors #Technology

