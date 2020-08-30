172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|dsgmc-opens-dawakhana-at-gurudwara-bangla-sahib-plans-for-more-pharmacies-5773251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DSGMC opens ‘dawakhana’ at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, plans for more pharmacies

Medicines will be sold at factory prices which is below their maximum retail price (MRP) and the expenses will be borne by the DSGMC.

Moneycontrol News
Front view of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Delhi (Source: Ken Wieland - Wikicommons)
Front view of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Delhi (Source: Ken Wieland - Wikicommons)

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on August 29 launched the ‘Bala Pritam Dawakhana’ at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi, in order to provide cheap medicines to the needy.

The DSGMC further plans to open more such “dawakhanas” or pharmacies around the national capital in the coming days, committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa told ANI. He added that these shops will sell medicines at factory price to those in need.

Sirsa said that medicines will be sold at factory prices which is below their maximum retail price (MRP) and the expenses will be borne by the DSGMC.

“Some medicines are even being sold at 80 percent discount and all kinds of medicines are available. We are opening such shops in all corners of Delhi,” he added.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 3,542,733, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

As many as 78,761 new COVID-19 cases and 948 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, thus reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 765,302. As many as 2,713,933 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, while the death toll has risen to 63,498.

First Published on Aug 30, 2020 11:44 am

