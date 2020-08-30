DSGMC opens ‘dawakhana’ at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, plans for more pharmacies

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on August 29 launched the ‘Bala Pritam Dawakhana’ at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi, in order to provide cheap medicines to the needy.

The DSGMC further plans to open more such “dawakhanas” or pharmacies around the national capital in the coming days, committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa told ANI. He added that these shops will sell medicines at factory price to those in need.

Sirsa said that medicines will be sold at factory prices which is below their maximum retail price (MRP) and the expenses will be borne by the DSGMC.

“Some medicines are even being sold at 80 percent discount and all kinds of medicines are available. We are opening such shops in all corners of Delhi,” he added.

