App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2019 11:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Dry ATMs: Parliamentary panel nudges RBI to fix problem

As per RBI data, there were more than 2.21 lakh ATMs in the country as of September-end 2018

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A parliamentary panel has asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to address the problem of perpetually dysfunctional ATMs so as to avoid any situation of forced cash crunch.

The Standing Committee on Finance has also asked banks to install adequate number of ATMs. The panel tabled its report in Parliament last week.

As per RBI data, there were 2,21,492 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in the country as of September-end 2018.

These include 1,43,844 ATMs of public sector banks, 59,645 ATMs of private banks and 18,003 of foreign banks, payments banks, small fiance banks and White Label ATMs (WLAs), which are owned and operated by non-bank entities.

related news

"As digital transactions have not become anywhere near universal, the committee would urge upon RBI to pursue the lingering problem of dysfunctionality as well as shortage of ATMs vigorously with banks, while ensuring the economic viability of ATMs for all stakeholders, so that a forced cash crunch is not imposed on the public," the report said.

The panel headed by senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily also noted that RBI's remonetisation drive has not augmented/resolved the cash supply to ATMs in rural/semi-urban areas, forcing shutdown of many ATMs.

The committee has expressed concern that "there are just not enough" ATMs being installed or added to cater to the rising demand for cash in an expanding economy, even as more and more debit cards are being issued and large number of Jan Dhan accounts opened by banks.

ATMs have become an important channel for withdrawing money even after the close of banking hours. Digital transactions are also catching up.
First Published on Jan 6, 2019 10:59 am

tags #India #RBI

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.