App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 08:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Drunken men in Lok Sabha Speaker's train compartment cause ruckus, 5 arrested

Five men were arrested when the 12416 Intercity Express from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Indore arrived at the Mathura station in the middle of the night, at around 1 am on Monday, an Inspector of the Railway Protection Force said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The police were summoned to tackle a group of men for allegedly drinking and creating a ruckus in a train compartment, which was also occupied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Five men were arrested when the 12416 Intercity Express from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Indore arrived at the Mathura station in the middle of the night, at around 1 am on Monday, an Inspector of the Railway Protection Force said.

Shortly after the train left Hazrat Nizamuddin, the five men from Delhi and Gurgaon, who were in an AC coach coupe adjacent to the one in which the Speaker was travelling to Kota, started drinking and creating a ruckus, police said.

Close

When the Speaker sent his PA Raghavendra to look into the matter, the five men got into a spat with the assistant. Birla then asked Raghavendra to inform the railway authorities about the incident.

related news

A railway police squad arrested the five men when the train arrived in Mathura, they said.

Liquor bottles were recovered from the AC-I coupe occupied by the men, police said.

Vikas Dagar, Rajeev, Manoj Kumar, residents of New Delhi and Gurgaon residents Preetam and Amarjeet Singh were booked under Section 145 of the Railways Act, which deals with drunken behaviour in trains, RPF Inspector C B Prasad said.

On interrogation, the arrested men confessed to creating a ruckus after consuming liquor, he said.

Prasad said the medical examination of the accused have been conducted.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 11, 2019 08:46 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.