Drunken men in Lok Sabha Speaker's train compartment cause ruckus, 5 arrested

The police were summoned to tackle a group of men for allegedly drinking and creating a ruckus in a train compartment, which was also occupied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Five men were arrested when the 12416 Intercity Express from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Indore arrived at the Mathura station in the middle of the night, at around 1 am on Monday, an Inspector of the Railway Protection Force said.

Shortly after the train left Hazrat Nizamuddin, the five men from Delhi and Gurgaon, who were in an AC coach coupe adjacent to the one in which the Speaker was travelling to Kota, started drinking and creating a ruckus, police said.

When the Speaker sent his PA Raghavendra to look into the matter, the five men got into a spat with the assistant. Birla then asked Raghavendra to inform the railway authorities about the incident.

A railway police squad arrested the five men when the train arrived in Mathura, they said.

Liquor bottles were recovered from the AC-I coupe occupied by the men, police said.

Vikas Dagar, Rajeev, Manoj Kumar, residents of New Delhi and Gurgaon residents Preetam and Amarjeet Singh were booked under Section 145 of the Railways Act, which deals with drunken behaviour in trains, RPF Inspector C B Prasad said.

On interrogation, the arrested men confessed to creating a ruckus after consuming liquor, he said.