Drugs worth over Rs 50 crore seized in Meghalaya last year, highest in state's history: DGP

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Drugs worth over Rs 50 crore were seized in Meghalaya in 2022, the highest in the state’s 50-year history, Director-General of Police (DGP) LR Bishnoi said.

A total of 234 people, including traffickers, were arrested in drugs-related cases last year, he told PTI.

The seized drugs include 7 kg heroin worth Rs 45.22 crore, and over 27,000 bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 1.38 crore, he said.

Nearly 5 ton of ganja, 600 gram of opium and over 12,000 meth tablets were also seized, he said.