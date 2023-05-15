Drugs seized by NCB came from Pakistan cartel, worth Rs 25,000 crore: Report

NCB seizes drug worth Rs 25,000 crore came from Pakistan cartel: Report

Following the discovery of 2,525 kg of "high-purity methamphetamine" off the coast of Kochi by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Navy on May 13, sources at the NCB said that the drugs were worth more than initially thought and were seized from the Pakistan-based Haji Salim drug cartel, as per a report by Indian Express.

According to the NCB, the seized methamphetamine - a highly addictive recreational drug - was worth Rs 12,000 crore on the illegal market. On Sunday, NCB sources said, "As the seized methamphetamine is of superior grade, we have revised its estimated market value to Rs 25,000 crore. Market value-wise, this is the largest drug seizure made by any agency in the country," as quoted by Indian Express.

An NCB official said that this was the most "superior quality of methamphetamine we have ever come across in the illegal drug market," as per the report.

"The price of this drug depends upon its grade and quality. It is in high-quality pure white crystal form. Hence, we have found that it would have a market value of Rs 25,000 crore," the official said, as per the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

According to sources, the consignment was destined for India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Seychelles. "We have arrested a 29-year-old Pakistan national, who has been working as part of the Haji Salim drug cartel," as per the report. According to the report, he was once a member of a similar international drug trafficking gang.

While the NCB has previously busted drug trafficking attempts by the Haji Salim cartel, this was the first time an Indian agency had intercepted a "mothership" - a large vessel carrying large quantities of drugs, the report added.

According to NCB sources, the methamphetamine was sourced from Jiwani, a port town in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

"The chemical substance, pseudoephedrine, which is used for making methamphetamine, is easily available in the region. There are local laboratories there engaged in manufacturing methamphetamine. The substance is packed in packets and loaded into small ferries, which proceed to motherships that are waiting in international waters. These motherships would sail only through international waters," sources said, adding, "This particular mothership was also intercepted in international waters, off the coast of Kochi. The drug consignment was set to be handed over to various small vessels operated by the drug mafia in India, Sri Lanka and Maldives. We have come to know that the mothership has been at sea at least for the last 45 days," as quoted by Indian Express.

According to sources, the mothership sank during the operation, but the cargo was recovered. It was not possible to tow the mothership to the coast due to its condition. As a result, it was abandoned. As the operation is still ongoing, we cannot comment on the crew of the mothership. The detained Pakistani national was found in a speed boat near the mothership. He is believed to be from Baluchistan province. We have not recovered any weapon from the ship or the speed boat. Apart from the drugs, we have recovered a GPS tracker during the operation," the report added.

According to NCB officials, the seizures of large quantities of methamphetamine showed a growing demand for the drug. "This substance is fast replacing ganja. Methamphetamine is cheaper than cocaine, so it is also known as poor man's cocaine. There have been several instances of methamphetamine seizure in south India," sources said, as quoted in the report.

In January 2022, the NCB launched Operation Samudragupt, targeting maritime trafficking of Afghan-made drugs. It was the third major seizure by the NCB in the past one and a half years related to maritime trafficking through the southern route, the report added.