Drugs case: Mumbai's famous 'Muchhad Paanwala' shop co-owner held

The Narcotics Control Bureau on January 12 arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of the famous 'Muchhad Paanwala' shop in Mumbai, in connection with a drugs case, an NCB official said.

The paan shop, located at Kemps Corner in south Mumbai, is famous as it is frequented by celebrities.

Tiwari was apprehended by a team of the NCB after questioning, the official said.

His name cropped up during an investigation into a drugs case in which three persons, including a British national, were arrested with 200 kg of drugs from Khar and Bandra areas here on Saturday, he said.

The drugs included ganja, imported contraband like 'OG Kush' (a strain of cannabis indica), and curated marijuana, some of which had been sourced from the US, the official said.

Tiwari was summoned by the NCB for questioning on January 11 and his statement was recorded, he said.

Following the questioning, he was placed under arrest on January 12, the official said, adding that further probe into the case is on.

The NCB on January 9 arrested three persons, including a British national, for allegedly supplying imported varieties of ganja in the metropolis.

One of those arrested is a suspect in the drugs case being probed after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020.

Tiwari was produced before a magistrate's court later in the day and remanded in 14-day judicial custody as the NCB didn't press for his custody, a lawyer said.

His bail plea is likely to be heard on January 13.