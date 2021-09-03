Drugs case: Actor Rakul Preet Singh appears before Enforcement Directorate

Rakul Preet Singh was seen arriving at ED office in Hyderabad to appear before the agency officials on September 3. (File image: Instagram/@rakulpreet)

Actor Rakul Preet Singh arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 after being summoned as part of a money-laundering probe in connection with a high-end drugs racket that was busted in the city in 2017.

The 30-year-old actor was seen arriving at the ED office in Hyderabad to appear before the agency officials, reported news agency ANI.

The ED had earlier summoned over 10 Tollywood (Telugu film industry) personalities in connection with the sensational racket of supplying high-end narcotics such as LSD and MDMA, which was busted by the Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department.

The drug racket was exposed in July 2017 and several cases related to drug trafficking were registered and over 20 people were arrested including a US citizen, who was a former aerospace engineer and had worked with NASA, a Dutch national, a South African national besides seven B. Tech degree holders employed with multi-national companies in Hyderabad. The names of some Tollywood personalities came out during the interrogation of persons arrested in connection with the racket.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department, as part of its investigation, had also probed the alleged drug links with Tollywood, and had then questioned over 10 people connected to the Telugu film industry including actors and directors besides the driver of one of the actor and had also collected hair and nail samples.

The ED summoned the Tollywood personalities who were among those questioned by SIT and they were asked to appear before it.

On September 2, actor Charmee Kaur appeared before the ED officials. Earlier on August 31, noted filmmaker Puri Jagannadh had appeared before the central agency.

(With inputs from PTI)