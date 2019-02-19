App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Drugs are 'not cool', narcotics trade threat to safety and security of country: PM Modi

Terming, drugs as a great menace to society, the prime minister said, as per WHO estimates, over three crore people around the world are suffering from drug addiction.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Drugs are "not cool" and its use is not a style statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday. In a video message played out to mark the Drug Free India Campaign, he also said narcotics trade is a big threat to the safety and security of India.

Terming, drugs as a great menace to society, the prime minister said, as per WHO estimates, over three crore people around the world are suffering from drug addiction.

It is alarming, he said, to see so many youngsters indulging in substance abuse.

“Drugs are not cool. It is a big misconception that drugs are a style statement”, Modi said according to a statement from his office.

related news

The prime minister said in addition, to health problems and destruction of families due to substance abuse, narcotics trade is a great threat to the safety and security of the country.

Modi pointed out that narcotics trade is one of the biggest sources of income for terrorists and anti-national elements, and the money sourced by these elements through drug trade is used to destabilize the nation.

He said those having self-confidence and self-belief will not easily fall prey to drugs use, and also asked the young generation to support and help those suffering from drug addiction.

The prime minister highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government to curb the menace of drug addiction.

Students from colleges all across the country, listened to the Prime Minister's address through video conference, the statement said.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 09:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

