English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Droupadi Murmu to take oath as President on July 25 followed by 21 gun salute

    Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession.

    PTI
    July 24, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
    Droupadi Murmu (Image: Twitter @ANI)

    Droupadi Murmu (Image: Twitter @ANI)

    President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday followed by a 21 gun salute. The Union Home Ministry said the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10.15 AM on Monday where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath of the office of the President to her.

    The President elect will take the oath of office followed by a 21 gun salute, the home ministry said. The President will then deliver an address.

    Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession. Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony.

    On the conclusion of the ceremony in the central hall of the Parliament, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.

    Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in an one-sided contest.

    Close

    Related stories

    She would become India’s first tribal President.

    Murmu won the election by an overwhelming margin against Sinha after receiving over 64 per cent valid votes of MPs and MLAs, comprising the electoral college, to succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become the country’s 15th president.

    Murmu got 6,76,803 votes against Sinha’s 3,80,177 votes. She will be the first President to be born after independence and is the youngest to occupy the top post. She is also the second woman to become the President.
    PTI
    Tags: ##India. #Farm Laws #Droupadi Murmu #First tribal President #India #President of India
    first published: Jul 24, 2022 10:13 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.