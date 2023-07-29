Droupadi Murmu: 7 lesser-known facts you probably didn’t know about the 15th President of India

Droupadi Murmu is the first President of India who was born after the country gained Independence. (File image)

Her journey from a tribal girl from the hinterlands of Odisha to the President of India is nothing short of remarkable. We take a look at Droupadi Murmu’s life and achievement as the 65-year-old leader completes one year in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In the annals of Indian history, there are certain individuals whose exceptional achievements and groundbreaking leadership have redefined the trajectory of the nation. Hailing from a tribal background, Droupadi Murmu marked a historic moment with her ascendancy to the highest constitutional office in the country on July 25, 2022, when she took oath as the 15th President of India. Let’s look at some facts about the inspiring leader that the world is still largely unaware of:

The first tribal President of India

Achieving a remarkable milestone both in her own political journey and for the country, Murmu became India's first tribal President last year after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced her as its candidate. She is also the second woman to acquire the role, after Smt Pratibha Devisingh Patil who served as the 12th President of India from 2007 to 2012.

The youngest President of India

Elected at the age of 64 years, Murmu is the youngest person to occupy India’s top post! She is also the first President of India who was born after the country gained Independence. Before attaining the current role, Murmu had become the first tribal governor of Jharkhand in 2015.

Belongs to the Santhal community

She was born on June 20, 1958, in a Santhali family of Uparbeda village in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj. Santhals are one of the largest tribes settled in West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand. Babulal Marandi (the first chief minister of Jharkhand), Hemant Soren (current CM of the state), and Shibu Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) are few other political personalities belonging to the Santhal community.

A graduate in Arts

Murmu’s father, Biranchi Narayan Tudu, was a marginal farmer in the Baldaposi village. She completed her Bachelor of Arts, studying sociology and political science, at Ramadevi Women's College in Bhubaneswar, becoming the first woman from her village to receive a college education. Subsequently, Murmu started working as an assistant professor in the Shri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research, Rairangpur. Later, she was appointed as a junior assistant in the irrigation department of Odisha.

Quit her government job to join politics

With no political background or support, Droupadi Murmu found her calling in public life and quit a secure government job to join the BJP and successfully contest a councilor’s election in Odisha’s Rairangpur district in 1997. She also served as the vice-president and later president of the BJP’s Scheduled Tribes Morcha.

Was a Presidential candidate earlier too

She was considered as the Presidential candidate when former President Pranab Mukherjee was set to leave the Rashtrapati Bhavan in 2017. However, the NDA later went with President Ram Nath Kovind. Other than that, Murmu has been an MLA twice on a BJP ticket from Odisha's Rairangpur (2000 and 2009), and has handled the Odisha government's transport, commerce, fisheries, and animal husbandry ministries. She was also awarded by the Legislative Assembly of Odisha the ‘Nilkantha Award’ for being the best MLA from 2000 to 2004.

Has a book on her life

The book titled Droupadi Murmu: From Tribal Hinterlands to Raisina Hills by Kasturi Ray, tells the inspiring story of how Murmu, a tribal girl from a remote village of Odisha, went on to become the President of India. It speaks of her personal hardships, political obstacles, and grand achievements in great detail.