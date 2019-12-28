App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2019 02:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dropping of Martyr's Day, Sheikh Abdullah's birthday from J&K's public holiday list disgraceful: CPI(M)

According to the order issued by the administration late Friday night, a total of 27 public holidays will be observed throughout the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, compared to 28 in the previous calendar year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the CPI(M) on Saturday said the dropping of Martyrs' Day and ex-chief minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's birth anniversary from the list of public holidays for 2020 is disgraceful and such methods are bound to alienate the administration from the people. "One fails to understand what the administration intends to achieve out of this absurd order," senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami told PTI.

According to the order issued by the administration late Friday night, a total of 27 public holidays will be observed throughout the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, compared to 28 in the previous calendar year.

Two public holidays -- Martyrs' Day observed on July 13 and the birth anniversary of Abdullah on December 5 -- have been dropped from the list of holidays, but October 26 figures in the list as the Accession Day.

Close

"As long as July 13 is concerned, it has been a historic movement; a people's movement for democratic rights and against tyranny. This day is a historic day and omitting it from the holiday list is disgraceful and an insult to those who have laid down their lives for the better future of Jammu and Kashmir," Tarigami said.

related news

He also expressed his resentment against the dropping of Abdullah's birth anniversary from the list of holidays and said "he has been a towering and a well-known personality and a freedom fighter".

"I am sure that such methods can only alienate the administration from the people," Tarigami said, adding the history cannot be reversed.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 28, 2019 01:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.