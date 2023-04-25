English
    Drone spotted over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

    No drone was seen when the police team reached the spot, DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 25, 2023 / 10:02 PM IST
    Representative image

    A drone was reportedly spotted over the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the evening of April 25, police said.

    Information was received at 4:46 pm that a drone has been seen over the CM's residence at the Civil Lines area, a senior police officer said.

    The residence area comes under the red, no-fly zone or no drone zone.

    DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi said: “At 4:46 pm today, information was received at a PCR vehicle placed outside the Delhi CM's residence on Flagstaff Road about a drone being sighted above it. The drone was seen by one of the CM's staff while he was sitting on the lawn in his residence. Immediately, the staff, including senior police officers, rushed to the spot.”

    “No drone was found at the time. However, a written submission has been received from the Delhi Chief Minister's Camp Office and legal process is underway.”

    (With agency inputs)

