    Drone-dropped weapons recovered along IB in Jammu; 2 arrested

    The police noticed the drone's movement in Baspur Bangla area in the early hours of Sunday, following which all police stations in the region were put on alert.

    PTI
    October 30, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
    Representative image: Reuters

    Police have recovered a consignment of weapons dropped from a drone along the International Border in R S Pura Sector and and arrested two people here, an official said on Sunday.

    Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said the police noticed the drone's movement in Baspur Bangla area in the early hours of Sunday, following which all police stations in the region were put on alert.

    He identified the arrested men as Chander Bose and Shamsher Singh. Four pistols, eight magazines and 47 rounds were recovered, he added.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 08:30 pm
