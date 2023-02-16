 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Drone delivers anti-TB drugs to Tehri Garhwal hospital from AIIMS Rishikesh in just 30 mins

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:14 PM IST

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the use of drones cut down the delivery time from two hours to just 30 minutes.

Around two kilograms of anti-tuberculosis drugs were delivered to a hospital in the hills of Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district from AIIMS Rishikesh on Thursday, as part of a trial to test the feasibility of using drones in delivery of medical supplies.

"Revolutionizing Healthcare Delivery Using Drones! Successful drone-based trial conducted at AIIMS Rishikesh for transporting anti-TB drugs from AIIMS Helipad to District Hospital Tehri Garhwal. Approximately 40 km aerial distance was covered within 30 minutes, reaching hilly regions conveniently," he said.

Unmanned aerial vehicles or drones are extensively used in agricultural spraying and surveillance among other things.