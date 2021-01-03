MARKET NEWS

Driverless operations in Delhi Metro's Pink Line by mid 2021

In December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden).

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2021 / 05:05 PM IST
DMRC has asked commuters to follow the staggered timings for travelling to ensure avoid the crowding and maintain social distancing in view of coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on January 2 announced that Pink Line will also have driverless operations by mid of 2021.

"After starting driverless services on the 37 km long Magenta Line (Janakpuri West - Botanical Garden), another major corridor of the Delhi Metro, the 59 km long Pink Line (Majlis Park - Shiv Vihar) will also have driverless operations by the mid of 2021," DMRC tweeted.

After both lines become driverless, Delhi Metro will have a driverless network length of about 94 kilometres, which will be approximately nine per cent of the world's total driverless metro network.

The Delhi Metro currently operates on a network of about 390 kilometres with 285 stations spanning 11 corridors (including Noida-Greater Noida).
TAGS: #DMRC #metro rail
first published: Jan 3, 2021 05:05 pm

