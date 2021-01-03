Driverless operations in Delhi Metro's Pink Line by mid 2021

DMRC has asked commuters to follow the staggered timings for travelling to ensure avoid the crowding and maintain social distancing in view of coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Twitter @OfficialDMRC)

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on January 2 announced that Pink Line will also have driverless operations by mid of 2021.



After starting driverless services on the 37 km long Magenta Line (Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden), another major corridor of the Delhi Metro, the 59 km long Pink Line (Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar) will also have driverless operations by the mid of 2021. #MetroRevolution pic.twitter.com/T30srUUcuu

In December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden).

After both lines become driverless, Delhi Metro will have a driverless network length of about 94 kilometres, which will be approximately nine per cent of the world's total driverless metro network.

The Delhi Metro currently operates on a network of about 390 kilometres with 285 stations spanning 11 corridors (including Noida-Greater Noida).