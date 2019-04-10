App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 10:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Drive away Narendra Modi, jailed Lalu Yadav to people of Bihar

'I am imprisoned, not my thoughts," he said adding that he was sharing his thoughts because only by doing so "we can fight against these divisive forces.'

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad serving sentences in fodder scam cases Wednesday told the people of Bihar that they needed a spirit of "do or die" in the fight to drive away "anti-reservation and anti-Constitution Narendra Modi."

In an open letter to the people of the state, which was released here by his party after the Supreme Court dismissed his plea for bail, Prasad said "in the election this time, everything is at stake, country, society, Lalu in other words one who gave you the aspiration to move about as equals with your heads held high and your rights, self-respect and dignity, are all at stake."

"Sitting alone in a Ranchi hospital," he wondered "whether disruptive forces by getting me imprisoned in this manner will again succeed in scripting any conspiracy in Bihar."

"I am imprisoned, not my thoughts," he said adding that he was sharing his thoughts because only by doing so "we can fight against these divisive forces."

related news

Prasad said the people knew from media reports "how the Modi government tried to finish your reservation. How our Dalit brethrens son Rohith Vemula was forced to commit suicide. How persecution of Dalits was encouraged and how efforts were made to weaken the law against atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes."

Had you Dalit Bahujan friends not hit the streets, fully united, and raised a hue and cry the Modi government had resolved to end your reservations and your rights, Prasad alleged referring to the nationwide agitations that had erupted last year after the SC/ST Act was diluted by the Supreme Court.

What was most important to think in this context is that "if these anti-Dalit Bahujan people again by manipulation came to power what will be your status in the country ... they would like to push your identity into 30-35 years old condition," the RJD supremo said.

Prasad said "When you demand your share in power at Patna and Delhi and in resources of the country on the basis of your population it troubles them."

"This time the enemy is testing your strength, sometime by giving reservations to the upper castes without any documents and surveys, at other times by changing the roster system or by weakening the law against atrocities on SCs and STs," Prasad said adding that this was "an hour to fight with unity."

Referring to seat sharing in the "Mahagathbandhan", he appealed to several of our leaders and workers who could not get tickets to save the reservation of the Dalit Bahut samaj and the Constitution by getting united and forgetting everything else.

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed Lalu Prasad's plea seeking bail in multi-crore fodder scam cases, dashing hopes of the RJD supremo for electioneering during the Lok Sabha polls..
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 10:03 pm

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lalu Yadav #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP at Wankhede: Shami removes deb ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma gifts his bat to a fan f ...

World Cup 2019: Glen Maxwell plays model, reveals Australia’s new je ...

Aditya Roy Kapur pursues his passion for magic, to launch his own albu ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Priyanka Gandhi’s kids ‘rally’ around their mama Rahul in Amethi

Voters In Delhi, Uttar Pradesh To Get Paid Holiday For Voting

Khashoggi Family Denies Settlement with Saudi Government

Congress Welcomes EC Order on Modi Biopic, Says 'Promising Step' Towar ...

My Father Held 'Jinn in Bottle' by Aligning with BJP, Says Mehbooba Mu ...

Akhilesh Pulls Up EC for Violating Its Own Directive and Using Photo o ...

WATCH | CSK Don't Have the Side to Score 200s Consistently: Badani

43 Days After Balakot Air Strike by IAF, Pakistan Takes Media Team And ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Naxals Laid Death Traps on Two Routes For MLA Mandavi and His Cavalcad ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Black hole photo captured for the first time by astronomers

Election Commission bans release of Narendra Modi biopic, says could d ...

Jallianwala Bagh tragedy shameful scar on British Indian history, says ...

Oil rallies as steep US gasoline stock draw overshadows crude build

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

What windscreen wipers teach you about investing behaviour…

Sebi revises charges related to basic services demat account

All eyes on Meghalaya's Tura as contest between Mukul Sangma and PA Sa ...

Everything you want to know about the first ever image of a black hole

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu poised to win historic fifth term ...

Singapore Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth falls short against Kento Momota; ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis: European cargo agent seizes debt-laden airline's p ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.